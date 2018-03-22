NBA Kicks of the Night

The Nike Kobe A.D. NXT 360 – the latest marquee Kobe model – made its debut last night in Cleveland on the feet of DeMar DeRozan. This initial colorway is done in an all-black Flyknit upper that utilized a 360-degree design construction and finished with an iridescent Swoosh. The shoe also utilizes Nike’s React technology and a Lunarlon midsole. While DeeBo was debuting the newest Kobes, LeBron James rocked his multi-color Nike LeBron 15, called the “Fruity Pebbles.”
Ben Simmons has been rocking the same rotaion of Nike Hyperdunk 2017 colorways all season, but last night, the rookie got his flex on with an incredible pair of custom Python Hyperdunks. Designed via the custom program at UBIQ, the Hyperdunks feature the team’s colorway of red, white and blue along with his number and 76ers logo on the back heel.
Closing out, Malik Beasley donned the Nike LeBron X “Pure Platinum” and Dwight Howard put up a monstrous 32 point, 30 rebound game while rocking the All-Star colorway of his Peak DH3.
The rest of Wednesday’s NBA kicks is just ahead.
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. NXT 360
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Malik Beasley: Nike LeBron 10
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro
Darius Miller: Nike PG2
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XVI Retro
Montrezl Harrell: Nike Kobe 11 EM
Shabazz Muhammad: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
D’Angelo Russell: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 15
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXII, Ian Mahinmi: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Markieff Morris: Air Jordan XIII Retro, Kyle Anderson: adidas Dame 4
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
Austin Rivers: adidas Crazy BYW
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR5
Will Barton: Under Armour Curry 5, Denzel Valentine: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Curry 4, Courtney Lee: Nike PG1
Patty Mills: Under Armour Curry 5, Bradley Beal: NIke Zoom Rev 2018
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Photos via Getty Images