NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 22, 2018
146

The Nike Kobe A.D. NXT 360 – the latest marquee Kobe model – made its debut last night in Cleveland on the feet of DeMar DeRozan. This initial colorway is done in an all-black Flyknit upper that utilized a 360-degree design construction and finished with an iridescent Swoosh. The shoe also utilizes Nike’s React technology and a Lunarlon midsole. While DeeBo was debuting the newest Kobes, LeBron James rocked his multi-color Nike LeBron 15, called the “Fruity Pebbles.”

Ben Simmons has been rocking the same rotaion of Nike Hyperdunk 2017 colorways all season, but last night, the rookie got his flex on with an incredible pair of custom Python Hyperdunks. Designed via the custom program at UBIQ, the Hyperdunks feature the team’s colorway of red, white and blue along with his number and 76ers logo on the back heel.

Closing out, Malik Beasley donned the Nike LeBron X “Pure Platinum” and Dwight Howard put up a monstrous 32 point, 30 rebound game while rocking the All-Star colorway of his Peak DH3.

The rest of Wednesday’s NBA kicks is just ahead.

Photos via Getty Images

   
