NBA Kicks of the Night

It should come as no surprise that P.J. Tucker once again headlines another night of NBA kicks. For the Rockets’ tilt with the Clippers, Tuck went the vintage ‘Bron route as he rocked the Nike LeBron III while Joe Johnson rocked the Jordan 6 Rings which made its return earlier this year.

Jrue Holiday and Solomon Hill both wore crisp NikeiD colorways of the Nike PG1 in the Pelicans win over the Lakers at home. Both Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle rocked Kobes that they’ve been wearing for most of the season with Kuzma in a yellow/white Nike Kobe Mid A.D. and Randle in the “Purple Stardust” Nike Kobe A.D..

In Charlotte, the Hornets put the Grizzlies through the ringer with a thorough 61 point beatdown. Kemba Walker dropped 46 points in the Air Jordan X Retro “Cool Grey” while Malik Monk turned heads in the UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro.











































Photos via Getty Images