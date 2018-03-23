NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 23, 2018
218

It should come as no surprise that P.J. Tucker once again headlines another night of NBA kicks. For the Rockets’ tilt with the Clippers, Tuck went the vintage ‘Bron route as he rocked the Nike LeBron III while Joe Johnson rocked the Jordan 6 Rings which made its return earlier this year.

Jrue Holiday and Solomon Hill both wore crisp NikeiD colorways of the Nike PG1 in the Pelicans win over the Lakers at home. Both Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle rocked Kobes that they’ve been wearing for most of the season with Kuzma in a yellow/white Nike Kobe Mid A.D. and Randle in the “Purple Stardust” Nike Kobe A.D..

In Charlotte, the Hornets put the Grizzlies through the ringer with a thorough 61 point beatdown. Kemba Walker dropped 46 points in the Air Jordan X Retro “Cool Grey” while Malik Monk turned heads in the UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro.

Photos via Getty Images

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Kemba Walker Scores 46 As The Hornets Win By 61

16 hours ago
1,047
NBA

Kemba Walker Hits 10 Threes, Scores 46 Points In 3 Quarters

19 hours ago
340
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 day ago
1,493
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
1,532
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 days ago
1,860
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
1,661

TRENDING


Most Recent
tim duncan david robinson

David Robinson: Tim Duncan Is ‘The Best Thing That Happened To Me’

7 mins ago
17
demarcus cousins stephon clark funeral

DeMarcus Cousins Offers To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral

32 mins ago
800
tony parker kawhi leonard

Tony Parker: My Quad Injury ‘100 Times Worse’ Than Kawhi Leonard’s

1 hour ago
635

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
218
kyrie irving knee surgery

Kyrie Irving To Undergo Minimally Invasive Knee Surgery

4 hours ago
3,107