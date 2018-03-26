NBA Kicks of the Night

The final Sunday in March proved to be quite a doozy in NBA kicks with gems being worn left and right.

Ahead of Air Max Day, LeBron James debuted the “AM95” edition of his Nike LeBron 15 from the “LeBron Watch” collection. The shoe draws its colorway inspiration from the OG Air Max 95 “Neon.” James’ teammate, Jordan Clarkson, also wore a pair of notable ‘Brons as he took the floor in the “Wheat” Nike LeBron 12.

Contenders for this year’s NBA sneaker crown came out in full force with both P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell doubling up once again and Lance Stephenson wearing some DB bangers. Tucker went with a two pairs of vintage Nike LeBron 6s as he pulled out the “Big Apple” joint as well as the incredibly rare “Business” model which features a pinstripe upper. Harrell went with Jordan Melo 1.5s and the “Sunset” Nike Kobe 11 and Lance Stephenson wore the “BPM” Nike Air More Uptempo Doernbecher.

If those kicks aren't enough to satisfy your appetite for NBA sneakers, then make sure to peep the rest of our Sunday night recap below.







































































Photos via Getty Images