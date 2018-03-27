NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 27, 2018
You might not know it, but Frank Kaminsky is one of the League’s biggest Jordan fanatics and all-season, he’s been rocking a variety of kicks from JB. And last night was no different as Frank the Tank definitely caught the attention of sneakerheads as he wore the Air Jordan XII Retro “Doernbecher.”

Markelle Fultz made his much anticipated return to action rocking the “Triple Black” Kith x Nike LeBron 15 from the “Long Live the King Part II” collection and Ben Simmons paid tribute to Zeke Upshaw, a G League player who passed away after collapsing during a game, with a “RIP ZEKE” message on his Nike Hyperdunk 2017.

In Detroit, Stanley Johnson flaunted another sick pair of NikeiDs as he brought out a wild pair of team colored Nike Kyrie 2s while in Minnesota, Jeff Teague continued to rock the Nike Air Zoom Generation as he went with the “Wheat”and the “First Game” retros.

Rounding out some other standout kicks and performances, Trey Burke dropped a career-high 42 points while wearing the Nike PG2, Dwight Howard broke out a lowtop version of his Peak DH3 and we also got a good look at Aaron Brooks’ PE Nike Zoom Live II.

Check these kicks out and more in our latest recap of NBA kicks below.

Photos via Getty Images

    
