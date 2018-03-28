NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 28, 2018
66

Sneakerheads are certainly going to remember LeBron James’ latest return to Miami.

James broke out a special “South Beach” edition of his Nike LeBron 15 – a nod to the now iconic colorway that he made popular during his first season with the Heat. While King James came with the super-strong flex, Dwyane Wade was not to be outshined as he wore a wild custom pair of his Li-Ning WoW All-City 6 customized by Miami-based artist Rey Jaffet. Also getting in on the sneaker spotlight was Jordan Clarkson as he also wore a “South Beach” model, going with the Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite.

Out west, Montrezl Harrell continued the LeBron theme as he wore the Kith x Nike LeBron 15 “City of Angels” along with the Air Jordan II Retro “University Blue,” which released back in 2010. P.J. Tucker came with the special “JBC” version of the Air Jordan XXXI Low and Lance Stephenson rocked the Air Jordan VIII Retro “Confetti.” Also in the Pacers tilt with Golden State, we saw Nick Young bring out the adidas Crazy 97, a retro of Kobe Bryant’s old adidas Elevation EQT, Patrick McCaw with the Nike Zoom KD 4 “Scoring Title,” and Jordan Bell with the “Graffiti” Nike LeBron 15.

Peep game and scroll through our latest NBA kicks recap below.

Photos via Getty Images

    
