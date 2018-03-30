NBA Kicks of the Night

Despite only five games on the NBA schedule, there was plenty of sneaker candy for our enjoyment on Thursday night.

In Detroit, Stanley Johnson had fans ‘heads salivating with a wear of the “Krispy Kreme” Nike Kyrie 2 while Andre Drummond went with the “I’m Back” Air Jordan X Retro en route to a monstrous 24-point, 23-board performance.

John Wall, still recovering from his knee injury, managed to snap some necks with his adidas Crazy BYW X “Wall Way” PE which he would’ve worn during this past NBA All-Star game. Markieff Morris rocked a classic as he wore the OG Nike Air Foamposite One colorway.

Lance Stephenson also rocked a classic as he donned the Air Jordan III Retro “Black Cement.” Sticking with Jordans, Hassan Whiteside wore a sick pair of Air Jordan XI Retro customs featuring the Joker and his famous “Why So Serious?” line.

Wayne Ellington brought out the much hyped Off White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017. And last, but not least, Nick Young low-key stunted with his denim adidas Top Ten 2000 from his “Still Swaggy” collection.



















































Photos via Getty Images