NBA Kicks of the Night

April 02, 2018
710

April got off to an incredible start as several players made sure to rock some impressive kicks for Easter Sunday.

We begin with some all-new colorways as LeBron James broke out another classic “Air Max 95” colorway on his Nike LeBron 15 this time running with the “Safety Orange” theme while Paul George debuted a sick grey based Nike PG2 accented with teal and purple hits.

In the chase for the NBA’s sneaker king title, P.J Tucker strengthened his case with a pair of Marquette Air Jordan III Retro PEs and a pair of the “Varsity Red” Air Jordan X Retro. Lance Stephenson brought out a very personal custom pair of the Air Jordan XIII “Altitude” which featured a “Born Ready” version of the team’s Hickory jersey and the Bad Boy logo painted on the sides. Myles Turner also went the custom route as he hit the hardwood in his “Storm Trooper” themed Nike PG1. Both customs were done by Kickstradomis.

Last but not least, despite sitting out with an injury, Gary Harris made sure to flex on Easter Sunday with the pastel colored and much coveted Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97.

Make sure to peep the rest of Easter’s best NBA kicks.

Photos via Getty Images

    
