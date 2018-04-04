NBA Kicks of the Night

by April 04, 2018
126

Tuesday night turned out to be one of this season’s most spectacular night of NBA kicks with several debuts, grails and customs all hitting the hardwood for a truly impressive display.

King James’ latest Nike LeBron 15 from the “LeBron Watch” collection paid homage to Ken Griffey Jr. and his old signature model, the Air Griffey Max. Doernbecher was on the minds of P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with both players rocking the DB editions of the Air Jordan VI Retro and Nike Air More Uptempo respectively. In addition to the “BPM” Uptempos, Harrell also rocked a “Simpsons” themed model of the Air Jordan XX9 , done by Kickstradomis.

In addition to Harrell’s “Simpsons” creation, Kickstradomis’ work was also seen on the feet of Trevor Booker as he wore a wild pair of “X-Men” Nike Hyperdunk 2017s and Lance Stephenson showed his fandom for the wildly popular game Fortnite with a Trophy Room x Air Jordan XVI custom.

Other notable kicks on display included Kevin Durant’s debut of the “What The” Nike KDX, Dwyane Wade rocking a strapless Li-Ning Way of Wade 6, Jayson Tatum showcasing the “Year of the Monkey” Nike Kyrie 4 and Nick Young wearing an unreleased adidas model. On top of all that, Sterling Brown wore the Air Jordan III Tinker, Trey Burke in the Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 SPRM “Galaxy,” and Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell both wearing the “Scarlet” adidas Dame 4.

With all these incredible NBA kicks in one night, you surely won’t want to miss our latest recap.

Photos via Getty Images

   
You Might Also Like
lebron james cj mccollum 76ers
NBA

CJ McCollum: LeBron-to-Philly ‘A Bigger Possibility Than People Think’

1 hour ago
2,440
NBA

LeBron James: Alabama Won’t Get Away With Copyright Infringement

3 hours ago
1,651
Uncategorized

LeBron James: Playing 82 Games ‘Has Never Been My Plan’

5 hours ago
809
NBA

Report: LeBron James Was ‘Pretty Easy To Coach’ In Years Before First Title

20 hours ago
3,088
College

LeBron James: Donte DiVincenzo ‘Made Himself A Lot Of Money’ In Championship

22 hours ago
3,792
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
1,821

TRENDING


Most Recent

Josh Richardson’s NBA Journey Began In A Football Town

27 mins ago
79

NBA Kicks of the Night

36 mins ago
126

Shaq: Penny And I ‘Definitely Would Have Gotten’ NBA Title If We Stayed Together

1 hour ago
182
lebron james cj mccollum 76ers

CJ McCollum: LeBron-to-Philly ‘A Bigger Possibility Than People Think’

1 hour ago
2,440

Frank Vogel: ‘I Was Surprised That I Wasn’t’ Offered Knicks’ Coaching Job In...

1 hour ago
180