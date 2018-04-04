NBA Kicks of the Night

Tuesday night turned out to be one of this season’s most spectacular night of NBA kicks with several debuts, grails and customs all hitting the hardwood for a truly impressive display.

King James’ latest Nike LeBron 15 from the “LeBron Watch” collection paid homage to Ken Griffey Jr. and his old signature model, the Air Griffey Max. Doernbecher was on the minds of P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with both players rocking the DB editions of the Air Jordan VI Retro and Nike Air More Uptempo respectively. In addition to the “BPM” Uptempos, Harrell also rocked a “Simpsons” themed model of the Air Jordan XX9 , done by Kickstradomis.

In addition to Harrell’s “Simpsons” creation, Kickstradomis’ work was also seen on the feet of Trevor Booker as he wore a wild pair of “X-Men” Nike Hyperdunk 2017s and Lance Stephenson showed his fandom for the wildly popular game Fortnite with a Trophy Room x Air Jordan XVI custom.

Other notable kicks on display included Kevin Durant’s debut of the “What The” Nike KDX, Dwyane Wade rocking a strapless Li-Ning Way of Wade 6, Jayson Tatum showcasing the “Year of the Monkey” Nike Kyrie 4 and Nick Young wearing an unreleased adidas model. On top of all that, Sterling Brown wore the Air Jordan III Tinker, Trey Burke in the Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 SPRM “Galaxy,” and Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell both wearing the “Scarlet” adidas Dame 4.

Photos via Getty Images