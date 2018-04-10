NBA Kicks of the Night

by April 10, 2018
428

LeBron James’ latest Nike LeBron 15 PE was clear in its message: “I’m King.” And on this night, James validated his claim as “King of New York” with a 26 point, 11 rebound performance to lead the Cavaliers to a 123-109 win over the Knicks. The colorway was inspired by Enes Kanter, who had some words for James after the Cavs’ comeback win at the Garden last November.

Jimmy Butler recently returned from injury, and last night he broke out a royal PE pair of the Air Jordan XXXII. Russell Westbrook starred in the Thunder’s win over the Heat as he dropped a triple-double while rocking two colorways of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1. Dwyane Wade also went with two models rocking his “Origami” Li-Ning Way of Wade 4 before switching to the Li-Ning WoW All City 6. Wade’s teammate, Wayne Ellington, also caught some of the sneaker spotlight as he sported the “All-Star” Nike Kobe A.D. Mid.

Also standing out on the evening was Ian Clark with his Nike Hyperdunk 08 “United We Rise” Retro, Mason Plumlee with the Nike KD 8 N7, Rajon Rondo’s green Anta RR5, Jusuf Nurkic with another “Rip City” custom of the Nike Zoom Rev 2018 and Michael Beasley in the “Fruity Pebbles” Nike LeBron 15.

Photos via Getty Images

   
