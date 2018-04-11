NBA Kicks of the Night

If P.J. Tucker hadn’t locked down this season’s NBA sneaker title yet, last night’s wears might’ve very well cemented his claim to the crown.

Tucker hit Hollywood hard as he rocked the Nike Air Max CB Nelly from the 2003 Artist Series as well as the coveted Nike Zoom LeBron III “Oilers” PE.

Chris Paul also did the Texas Two-Step as he wore an all-red colorway of his new Jordan CP3.XI and a CP3 PE of the Air Jordan III Retro.

While Tucker and Paul certainly shined on the sneaker front, the night belonged to Andre Ingram. The 10 year G-League vet finally made his NBA debut and scored a memorable 19 points while rocking the Under Armour Curry 3 as the Lakers fell short of their comeback attempt against the Rockets.

Despite not playing against the Mavericks, Devin Booker still made sneaker news as he gave us an on-foot glimpse at his upcoming Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro PE. The shoe is slated for release at select Foot Locker House of Hoops locations today.























































Photos via Getty Images