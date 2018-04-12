NBA Kicks of the Night

by April 12, 2018
Another regular season of NBA kicks is in the books and several players made sure to go out with a bang.

As he’s done all year, PJ Tucker made sure to rock some heat in Houston’s finale as he brought out the Air Jordan II Retro QF “Varsity Red” model from the 2010 “Candy Pack” collection. Chris Paul did his best to outshine the League’s sneaker king as he donned an exclusive pair of Air Jordan III Retros.

Montrezl Harrell was down with the Jordan theme as he brought two pairs of the Air Jordan V, going with the red suede “Raging Bull” and the “Independence Day” colorways. Julius Randle went the vintage Kobe route as he donned an OG Nike Zoom Kobe 1 while Josh Hart finished the season strong with a 3o point performance in the “Carpe Diem” Nike Kobe XI.

It’s been a fantastic year in NBA kicks and hopefully the upcoming playoffs treats us to even more fire.

Peep our final NBA kicks recap of the regular season right below.

Photos via Getty Images

    
