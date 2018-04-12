NBA Kicks of the Night

Another regular season of NBA kicks is in the books and several players made sure to go out with a bang.
As he’s done all year, PJ Tucker made sure to rock some heat in Houston’s finale as he brought out the Air Jordan II Retro QF “Varsity Red” model from the 2010 “Candy Pack” collection. Chris Paul did his best to outshine the League’s sneaker king as he donned an exclusive pair of Air Jordan III Retros.
Montrezl Harrell was down with the Jordan theme as he brought two pairs of the Air Jordan V, going with the red suede “Raging Bull” and the “Independence Day” colorways. Julius Randle went the vintage Kobe route as he donned an OG Nike Zoom Kobe 1 while Josh Hart finished the season strong with a 3o point performance in the “Carpe Diem” Nike Kobe XI.
It’s been a fantastic year in NBA kicks and hopefully the upcoming playoffs treats us to even more fire.
Peep our final NBA kicks recap of the regular season right below.
Julius Randle: Nike Zoom Kobe 1
Chris Paul: Air Jordan III Retro
PJ Tucker: Air Jordan II Retro QF
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan V Retro
Paul George: Nike PG2
Josh Hart: Nike Kobe XI
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Joe Johnson: Jordan 6 Rings
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Andre Ingram: Under Armour Curry 3
Thomas Bryant: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
Corey Brewer: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Henry Ellenson: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 2
Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports 495 Lo
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6, Fred VanVleet: BAPE x adidas Dame 4
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan V Retro, Boban Marjanovic: Nike Air Max Audacity
Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Markelle Fultz: Nike LeBron 15
Jamal Murray: adidas Dame 4, Jeff Teague: Nike Air Zoom Generation Retro
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Josh Richardson: Nike LeBron 15 Low
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity, Danny Green: Nike Kyrie 3
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR5
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
Jarret Jack: Nike PG1, Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Trey Burke: Off White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
MarShon Brooks: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jerami Grant: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 4
Abdel Nader: Nike Kyrie 4
Photos via Getty Images