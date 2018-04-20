NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

A masked Joel Embiid returned from injury to help lead the Sixers to a convincing 128-108 win over the Heat. On Embiid’s feet were his trusty adidas Mad Bounce PEs.

Robert Covington went with the wild Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low Chicago “FINAO” and Markelle Fultz rocked his custom Nike LeBron 15 in Philly colors emblazoned with “F2G”—initials for Fultz’s motto of “faithful to the grind—painted all-over the midsole.

Dwyane Wade had an off night shooting just 2-10 from the field and finished the game with just eight points. But his Li-Ning’s still caught our attention along with James Johnson and Tyler Johnson’s pairs. Wade sported the strapless Way of Wade 6, with Bloodsport rocking an all-yellow WoW All City 5 and Bumpy in a custom pair of the Wade 6s.

Other noteworthy kicks on the evening included Draymond Green‘s Nike Zoom Rev 2018 PEs, Darius Miller‘s Air Jordan XI Retro “Win Like ’96,” Solomon Hill‘s red/white Nike PG1s and Patty Mills‘ custom Under Armour Curry 5, and Rajon Rondo’s blue Anta RR5s.









































Photos via Getty Images