NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by April 20, 2018
349

A masked Joel Embiid returned from injury to help lead the Sixers to a convincing 128-108 win over the Heat. On Embiid’s feet were his trusty adidas Mad Bounce PEs.

Robert Covington went with the wild Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low Chicago “FINAO” and Markelle Fultz rocked his custom Nike LeBron 15 in Philly colors emblazoned with “F2G”—initials for Fultz’s motto of “faithful to the grind—painted all-over the midsole.

Dwyane Wade had an off night shooting just 2-10 from the field and finished the game with just eight points. But his Li-Ning’s still caught our attention along with James Johnson and Tyler Johnson’s pairs. Wade sported the strapless Way of Wade 6, with Bloodsport rocking an all-yellow WoW All City 5 and Bumpy in a custom pair of the Wade 6s.

Other noteworthy kicks on the evening included Draymond Green‘s Nike Zoom Rev 2018 PEs, Darius Miller‘s Air Jordan XI Retro “Win Like ’96,” Solomon Hill‘s red/white Nike PG1s and Patty Mills‘ custom Under Armour Curry 5, and Rajon Rondo’s blue Anta RR5s.

Photos via Getty Images

  
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

1 day ago
1,290
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
1,747
NBA

Wade On Heat Homecoming: ‘I Didn’t Feel Comfortable In Those Other Uniforms’

3 days ago
2,246
NBA

Dwyane Wade Credits Kevin Hart’s Trash-Talk for Game 2 Performance

3 days ago
1,461
NBA

Post Up: Klay Thompson, Warriors Continue to Roll, Dwyane Wade Leads Heat

4 days ago
2,262
NBA

Dwyane Wade Turns Back the Clock, Drops Season-High 28 in Philadelphia

4 days ago
684

TRENDING


Most Recent
stephen curry not close return

Report: Stephen Curry ‘Still Not Close To Playing’

14 mins ago
22
kenyon martin marijuana

Kenyon Martin Says 85 Percent of NBA Smokes Marijuana

57 mins ago
413
Mike Budenholzer suns

Report: Mike Budenholzer Withdraws From Suns Coaching Search

2 hours ago
149
stan van gundy pistons tom gores

Stan Van Gundy To Meet With Pistons Owner About Future With Team

2 hours ago
64

Kevin McHale Talks NBA Playoffs, James Harden, And Favorite KG Story

2 hours ago
629