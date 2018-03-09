NBA Kicks of the Night

Our latest recap of NBA kicks is headlined by another look at Kyrie Irving’s Nike Kyrie Flytrap. The Flytrap is a takedown model carrying a sticker price of $80—down from the $120 asking price of his signature Kyrie 4. Irving wore the Flytrap in pre-game warmups prior to the Celts win over the Timberwolves.

In OKC, Paul George took the floor in his latest PG2 colorway as he donned the “March Madness” in the Thunder’s win over the Suns. The shoe features a predominantly white upper with black accents and a multicolor outsole. Teammate Jerami Grant has been rocking Retro Jordans all season and he did the same last night as he went with the “True Blue” IIIs.

LaMarcus Aldridge continued the Retro story as he went with the Air Jordan XI “Cool Grey” for the second consecutive game while Marcus Morris and Frank Kaminsky went with the “72-10” colorway of the popular model. In addition, Kaminsky also wore the “Kobe Bryant PE” colorway of the IXs.

Nick Young also wore a model Kobe wore during his playing career as he shot around pre-game in the adidas Crazy 97, a shoe formerly known as the EQT Elevation, while Steph Curry warmed up in the Under Armour Curry 4 Low “Merlot.”

Rounding some other headturners, make sure you peep Greg Monroe and Cody Zeller’s team PEs of the Air Jordan XXXII and Wayne Ellington’s “All-Star” Nike Kobe A.D. Mids.

Photos via Getty Images