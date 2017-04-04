The “Redemption Tour” is complete and the title that painfully slipped out of UNC’s grasp last season is finally headed back to Chapel Hill.

Players from both North Carolina and Gonzaga stuck to the kicks that got them to the title game, with the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Joel Berry II, wearing the Jordan CP3.X. Justin Jackson and Nate Britt also wore the CP3, while Kennedy Meeks and Tony Bradley continued with the Air Jordan XXXI. Meeks rocked a team colorway, while Bradley had the game’s most visible pair in the special pink “Coaches versus Cancer” exclusive. Rounding out the rest of the Heels championship game kicks were Isaiah Hicks and Luke Maye both in the Jordan Super.Fly 5 and Theo Pinson in the fan-favorite Air Jordan XI Retro “Cool Grey.”

For Gonzaga, most of the Bulldogs played the tournament and the final in all-white Nikes. Nigel Williams-Goss spent the title game in the Nike LeBron 14 “Time to Shine” while bigs Przemek Karnowski and Zach Collins both rocked an all-white Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier Xs with the team’s slogan “Zags Up” embroidered on the shoe. Jordan Mathews had the team’s most “colorful” pair as he played in the Nike Kyrie 2 in the white,red and navy with Killian Tillie opted for the all-white model. Continuing on with the Zags, Johnathan Williams rocked the Nike KD 9, Josh Perkins went with the Nike Kobe A.D. and Silas Melson wore the tournament’s newest pair of kicks, the Nike Kobe A.D. NXT.

Photos via Getty Images