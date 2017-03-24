Thursday’s first set of Sweet 16 games featured six Nike schools, a Jordan Brand squad and one adidas team. When the dust settled, three Nike teams—Gonzaga, Xavier and Oregon—along with adidas sponsored Kansas were moving on to the Elite 8.

Oregon and Michigan squared off in the night’s most anticipated sneaker matchup. The Wolverines wore a variety of JB models, including the Air Jordan XXXI, the AJ XXXI Low “Go Blue” and the Jordan Super.Fly 5. The Ducks hit the floor in Nike KD 9, Nike Kobe XI and the Nike Hyperdunk 2016.

Xavier continued its Cinderella run with an upset win over Arizona, 73-71. Many of the Musketeers took the floor in either the Nike PG1 or Nike KD 9. Arizona’s Allonzo Trier went with an older pair of KDs, as he donned the Nike Zoom KD 3, while Lauri Markkanen went with the Nike LeBron 14. Several Wildcats were also spotted in the new Nike Kyrie 3 “Time to Shine.”

Kansas made sure that fans would be seeing adidas in the next round with a convincing win over Purdue. KU balled in Jayhawks flavored versions of the adidas D Lillard 2, Crazy Explosive Low and Crazylight Boost Low 2016.

Finally, Gonzaga outlasted West Virginia to book its ticket to the Elite 8. Zags players went with predominantly white Nikes which included the Zoom LeBron Soldier X, the Kyrie 2 and Kobe XI.

Get a look at all of these kicks and more in our recap of last night’s Sweet 16 games.

Photos via Getty Images