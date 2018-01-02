New Year’s Day 2018 is going to be a memorable one for DeMar DeRozan. Deebo had an absolute monster game to lead Toronto to a 131-127 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Rocking the Nike Kobe 9 Elite BHM, DeRozan dropped a franchise record 52 points to go along with eight dimes and five boards. Milwaukee’s one-two punch of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe finished the night with 55 points combined and rocked the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid and Nike LeBron 15, respectively.

Andrew Wiggins wore a crisp pair of blue adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017s in Minnesota’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Butler rocked his grey Air Jordan XXXII Lows and Karl-Anthony Towns brought out his bright green Nike Hyperdunk 2017s. While most of the Lakers rocked familiar kicks, Josh Hart did break out “The Academy” Nike Kyrie 2.

2018 is expected to be a huge one in kicks so make sure you get off on the right with our first recap of the year.

Photos via Getty Images