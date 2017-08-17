In May, Nike released the Flight Bonafides in all-new black, grey, and multicolor palettes. Now, the Flight Bonafide is back in a clean purple, grey, and white color scheme.

Nike has scratched the traditional carbon fiber and mesh first seen on the Bonafides in ’95, and replaced it with a laceless Flyknit upper and zipper closures on the heels. Swipe through the gallery above for a closer look.

The “Taupe Grey/Summit White” Flight Bonafides release Friday, August 18 for $135.

Photos courtesy of Nike