The original white-and-black colorway for the Nike Flyknit Trainer is back. Its trademark lightweight feel is back too, honoring the five-year anniversary of one of the Swoosh’s most popular releases this decade.

The Nike Flyknit Trainer revolutionized the athletic shoe market with its flexibility and comfort. Tons of colorways of them have entered the market in the past couple of years, but this OG colorway has always been the silhouette’s most popular.

The Flyknit Trainer gained popularity at the 2012 Olympics with the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

They're available now for $150.

