Kevin Durant has faced a mountain of haters since deciding to sign with the Warriors. Durant, normally reserved and chill, has been going back at all the people that flood his Twitter timeline with the snake emoji. And now KD’s sending a message through his signature sneakers.

The Nike KD10 “Celebration” has a unique sockliner that features all the words that Durant’s been called over the past year, including: Loser. Soft. Snake. Follower. Traitor. Cheater.

The heel graphic and golden details highlight Durant’s journey to winning the ’17 Finals MVP. But make no mistake–this new colorway is all about KD stepping on his critics.

The “Celebration” releases tomorrow, September 15, for $150 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike