Nike is dropping the newest rendition of the KD10 this weekend in classic black and white. The “Fingerprint” joints symbolize the mark that the 2017 Finals MVP is leaving on the game. They feature a Flyknit upper, a white midsole and Zoom outsole.¬†You can snag these on July 1 for $150 on Nike.com.

h/t Nike