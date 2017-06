The N7 fund helps Native American youth get access to and excel in sports. With help from Nike, the fund puts kids in programs across all sports.

Sneakers are a big part of the fund and every year a few silhouettes get chosen to bear the N7 logo.

The Kyrie 3 gets done up with yellow accents and a red/orange/yellow Swoosh and “N7” logo on the tongue. These drop on June 21 for $120.

Photos courtesy of Nike