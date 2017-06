To celebrate 45 years of the Cortez, Nike hosted a pop-up shop at Delicious Pizza in Los Angeles. The space featured different variations of the Cortez, from the first model debuted in 1973 to collaborations with artists like Mister Cartoon over the years. Being that the Cortez is associated with the L.A. culture, the space had that backyard-boogie-summertime- vibes feel as lowrider’s were parked out front and DJ Mustard rocked the stage to wrap up the event.

Check out the video below to see a recap of the party.