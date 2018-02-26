Nike LeBron 15 “Equality” Gets Limited Release

The Nike LeBron 15 “Equality” has received a limited release. 200 pairs of the black colorway and 200 pairs of the white colorway are available through a draw on Nike’s website. Here’s more straight from the Swoosh:

LeBron wanted every person to have an equal opportunity to participate in getting a pair of the shoes. As a result, the shoes will not be sold as part of this release. Instead, 400 pairs (200 black and 200 white) will be available in the United States through an online drawing – to support and celebrate the commitment to inclusion. Consumers can enter with unlimited $10 per-entry donations or can enter once per shoe size for free. Winners will be randomly selected for either a black or a white pair and are encouraged to find a winner of the alternate color to trade with in order to make a mismatched pair just like LeBron. All donations from the drawing go directly to supporting the programming of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

James debuted the black version of the “Equality” 15s on opening night in Cleveland. He then wore a mismatched pair in Washington DC. The gold EQUALITY that sits on the heel of each sneaker is accented by EQUALITY written in different languages. The draw for pairs is open until March 2. Winners will be notified on March 3.

