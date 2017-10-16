The Nike LeBron 15 is dropping tomorrow for the first time. Its debut colorway, the “Ghost,” takes inspiration from the King’s quest to catch up to Michael Jordan’s legacy, in both hoops and sneakers.

The LeBron 15 delivers on two brand new features–BattleKnit and a combination of Max Air and Zoom Air. The innovative tech makes this year’s sneaker James’ most groundbreaking kicks since the LeBron X, a silhouette that had full-length Nike Air. That full-length Air has been beefed up for this new silhouette. And BattleKnit is a reimagined version of the Swoosh’s popular Flyknit technology. Its stronger and more durable than ever before. Plus, it looks like some dragon scales.

The “Ghost” colorway’s white upper is complemented by an icy outsole and tan leather detailing on the tongue and heel.

The 15’s flexibility was influenced by the Nike Air VaporMax, while its ability to support the game’s best player was informed by previous, sturdy LeBron models.

The Nike LeBron 15 “Ghost” drops on Tuesday, October 17, at 10 am EST for $185 on Nike.com.

Photos by Joseph Sherman