Nike is releasing a bred version of the LeBron Soldier 11. The latest colorway of the King’s laceless model is all about shutting the haters out.

The silhouette’s black mesh upper is complemented by red accents on the inner liner, a white outsole and a black midsole with a paint splattered Swoosh logo. You can grab a pair on July 1 for $130.

Related

Nike Officially Unveils the Zoom LeBron Soldier 11

LeBron James Debuts Nike Zoom Soldier XI

h/t SneakerNews