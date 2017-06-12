Paul George, one of the most versatile players on the court, now gets a colorway that showcases what he is up to off of it. The PG1 “Elements” colorway gives the shoe a more casual look as it is meant to pay homage to George’s love for fishing while not on the court.

Indianapolis’ coordinates are on the heel’s pull tab and the olive green upper’s dressed in hairy suede. Mesh on the forefoot is complemented by a speckled white midsole and orange accents.

The PG1 “Elements” will hit Nike.com on June 16 at 10 AM. Retail is $110.

Photos courtesy of Nike