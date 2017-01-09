An image of the Paul George signature sneaker popped up back in August, fueling months of speculation as to what exactly his sneaker would look like. Nike’s finally unveiled the PG1 and it’s full of new and classic Swoosh tech for the best in on-court performance.

Designer Tony Hardman included flywire cables to help reinforce the sneaker’s strap for ultimate lockdown. He also outfitted the silhouette with Zoom Air in the forefoot. Combining those two will deliver a cushioned and responsive ride. And a new multidirectional scale-inspired blade traction provides ultimate court grip.

The first colorway, affectionately called the “2K,” is inspired by George’s love of video games and fishing. His image from NBA 2K17 is featured on the sockliner and a special lacelock appears on the tongue that looks like a bobber, which he uses to fish.

The All-Star and Olympian will wear these during the Pacers game in London this Thursday. There’s no release date yet, but when they do drop, the PG1s will run for $110.

Photos courtesy of Nike