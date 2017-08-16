The Nike Air Max 97 was inspired by Japan’s famous bullet trains that can travel at speeds of up 200 miles per hour. When the Shinkansen, the network of trains’ Japanese name, gets to running, it appears to be flying through the air like a, well, bullet.

The Air Max 97 made use of full-length Air cushioning and a collection of fluid lines on its lateral and medial side.

LeBron James was almost 13 when the 97 first dropped and now he’s paying tribute to the iconic silhouette with one of his sneakers.

The “Metallic Silver” Soldier 11 takes its colorways cues from the “Silver Bullet” Air Max 97s. These are available on August 17 for $140.

Photos courtesy of Nike