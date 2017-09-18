Nike’s brand new Flyleather technology is an environmentally-friendly material that serves as a premium replacement for the leather that appeared on the Swoosh’s previous models.

It pushes recycled cowhide through a high-powered hydro process that fuses it together with synthetic fibers and a fabric infrastructure. Nike says that Flyleather will eventually help ease climate change by keeping leather waste from landfills, using 90 percent less water in production and lowering carbon footprint by 80 percent.

The Flyleather will debut on the Air Force 1, Air Max 90, Cortez, Tennis Classic and the Air Jordan 1.

The AJ1 Flyleather has a “texture inspired by Nike Air Safari,” according to Nike. It also features a rose gold swoosh and metallic gold lace tips and lace tag.

The Air Jordan 1 Flyleather will make its public debut in New York for Climate Week NYC 2017, running between September 18-24. American residents can enter to win a pair between now and September 30 on Nike’s website.