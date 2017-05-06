adidas Basketball continues to add to its WNBA roster with the addition of two of the game’s best talents. The Ogwumike sisters, who between them have a championship, an MVP, two Rookie of the Year trophies and four All-Star appearances, join the Three Stripes family. Nneka and Chiney confirmed their new deal yesterday on their Twitter accounts.

adidas is also adding Chelsea Gray, a member of the reigning champion Sparks, and Alexis Jones, incoming rookie. These four players join Candace Parker, Moriah Jefferson, Imani Boyette and Morgan Tuck as Three Stripes endorsees.

The Ogwumikes will begin the 2017 season in the Crazy Explosive.