Pusha T’s collaborating with adidas for the fourth time with the upcoming “Bodega Babies” EQT Support Ultra drop. Though Pusha grew up in Virginia, he was born in the Bronx and he spent his summers back in the Boogie Down. He’d be at the corner store for most of that time, learning about life.

Pusha T’s newest colorway is a tribute to all those days and nights he was at the bodega. The “Hard Beige” colorway is meant to replicate the paper bags that you put your groceries in, or use to hide beer or liquor. The beige is seen across the Primeknit upper and throughout the sneaker’s fishscale overlays. The sneaker also features a BOOST midsole and premium “King Push” engraved metal lace locks.

The adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra King Push “Bodega Babies” releases worldwide on November 3 in highly limited quantities for $220.

Photos courtesy of adidas