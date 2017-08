The unisex Reebok Floatride blurs the line between a lifestyle and performance sneaker. Its Floatride Foam technology–lightweight and pressure-set foam in the midsole–represents a big breakthrough for Reebok. Along with the Floatride’s Ultraknit upper, the new Foam keeps the Floatride light but also bouncy.

Reebok Floatrides are available now for $150 at reebok.com and retailers nationwide.