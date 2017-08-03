At 6-5, 290 pounds, JJ Watt’s body has lots of wear and tear. The Houston Texans DE hits somebody on just about every snap throughout the entire NFL season. And to get ready for each game, Watt has to train extremely hard.

So Reebok made sure that his workout sneaker was ready for the grind. They built the JJ II with a graded lug traction pattern, a webbed lacing system that provides lockdown and a Lenoweave upper that provides breathability.

The first colorway, inspired by his squad’s colors and the fans that support him, drops on August 4 for $100.

“What I love about the JJ II is that it’s so versatile in the weight room,” Watt says via press release. “You can do any type of workout with it, but then you can also–right after the gym–go out and wear it on the streets. It’s the best performance shoe I’ve ever worn.”

Photos courtesy of Reebok