North Carolina head coach Roy Williams’ got his 800th career win with an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday.

To celebrate the milestone, Jordan Brand gifted Williams with a pair of Air Jordan 1 “Pinnacle” Lows autographed by the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

The AJ1’s came in a stained oak box, laser-engraved with Williams’ biggest career achievements: the 800 wins, 8 Final Fours, 2 National Championships and induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Images courtesy of Jordan Brand