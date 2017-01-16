Nike Basketball and Jordan Brand laced their NBA endorsers with special sneakers today to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, paying tribute to Dr. King and all that he stood for. The blacked-out player exclusives include the AJXXXI, CP3.X, CP3.IX, Extra.Fly, M13 and Super.Fly 5 PO on the Jordan side, and the LEBRON 14, KD9, KYRIE 3, PG1, KOBE A.D., Soldier 10, Hyperdunk, Audacity, Zoom Rev and Zoom Live for Nike athletes. (The MLK Day PEs won’t hit retail, sorry sneakerheads.)

We’ll have a full MLK Day Kicks of the Night recap tomorrow morning, but until then scroll through the photos above to get a first look at what you’ll see on the feet of many players around the League, including LeBron, Kyrie and Draymond in tonight’s marquee Warriors vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Photos via Nike