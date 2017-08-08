Skylar Diggins-Smith took to Instagram this morning to announce that she’s joined forces with PUMA.

PUMA says that the “long term relationship” was a no-brainer.

“Skylar represents our women’s category to a T,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing for PUMA, via press release. “She is confident, talented, and an inspiration to young women. We are excited to have her join our team of female ambassadors.”

Diggins-Smith joins PUMA as a brand ambassador and to grow the reach of her Shoot 4 the Sky camps and the Do You campaign that PUMA has started. She’s the newest member of a roster that includes Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and Kylie Jenner.

The Dallas Wings point guard wore Nike for the first four seasons of her career and had her own line of Swoosh-supported headbands and a pair of Nike Zoom HyperRevs release. But she started wearing Dame 3s, an adidas sneaker, at the beginning of the 2017 season and wore the the Three Stripes at the 2017 All-Star Game.

We’ve reached out to PUMA, a direct adidas competitor for decades, to see if Diggins’ deal extends to on-court, but they haven’t responded with a comment. Stay tuned for more updates.

Photos courtesy of PUMA