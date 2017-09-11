Sneaker Week Portland caps off with ICYMI, a sneaker showcase event, put together by Trillblazin‘. Rounding out the week-long sneaker celebration, the In Case You Missed It event will give fans the opportunity to buy, sell and showcase their kicks.

Trillblazin’ is a clothing company based out of Portland, bringing their fourth sneaker and streetwear buy/sell/trade event to Rip City.

“Teaming up with Sneaker Week PDX is something that’s really been fun for us,” Trillblazin co-founder Ira LaFontaine said via press release. “Our first three events were with the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center, so this is our first chance to bring the event to the west side.”

Independent sellers will be able to put their kicks and clothing on-sale. To get in on September 23 it will cost $8 for advanced tickets and $10 at the door. Keep up with Trillblazin’ on IG and Twitter for more updates.