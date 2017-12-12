Warriors star Stephen Curry says he wants his Under Armour sneaker to be “the hottest known shoe.”

Talking about so-called “sneaker wars” with Sports Illustrated‘s Jarrel Harris, Curry said he wants “to be known as the best.”

Is there a sneaker war currently in the NBA? Or it more fun and games like barbershop talk? Curry: “I mean, don’t get me wrong, everybody wants to have the hottest known shoe. “That is why you are in the business, you want to be known as the best. “But when it comes to me and KD and us being on the same team—him with Nike and me with Under Armour—that doesn’t get in the way of our personal relationship and what we do on the floor.”

