Under Armour is doing it big for the release of the UA Curry 4 “More Dubs.” Peep official details on the #DroneDrop, straight from UA:

@UABasketball is inviting fans to visit its IG page via mobile devices to find drop zone pins. Starting with a map of the Bay Area, fans can zoom and pan across this interactive scavenger hunt to find hidden drop sites. After discovering the drop zone pins, fans will receive a unique QR code. The drop zone pins are the physical locations where autographed pairs of the Curry 4 “More Dubs” colorway will be delivered via drone

The #DroneDrop will be exclusive to fans in the Bay Area. The “More Dubs” colorway is inspired Oracle Arena and it releases on December 16 at Under Armour Brand Houses worldwide, UA.com and select retailers based across the Bay Area for $130.

Photos courtesy of UA