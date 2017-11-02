Zach LaVine has reportedly made the switch from Nike to adidas, according to ESPN. LaVine has worn Nikes ever since coming into the League in 2014, rotating through a stable of retro and current Kobe Bryant sneakers.

The 22-year-old is moving on, though, agreeing to a four-year contract with adidas worth $35 million.

“I was looking for a partner that would grow with me as my career continues to unfold,” LaVine told ESPN. “Adidas convinced me that I have a chance to legitimately become a face of the brand.

“The direction the company is going in from a branding perspective has been impressive,” LaVine continued. “In recent years, they’ve been innovative and creative with both their marketing strategies and products. The way they positioned themselves and explained to me that I’d lead their next wave of players was huge.”

Adidas, with their focus on lifestyle sneakers and apparel, as well as innovative basketball silhouettes, has built out a roster of young and athletic players, including Andrew Wiggins, James Harden and Damian Lillard, among others. LaVine will return to wearing their products, like he did during his lone season at UCLA in 2013-14.

LaVine tore his left ACL last February and is on track to make his Chicago Bulls debut at some point this February. He was the key piece in a draft night trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

LaVine’s contract with Nike included a match clause, allowing the Swoosh to retain LaVine. They declined that option, freeing the two-time Dunk Contest champion up to become one of the faces of the Three Stripes brand moving forward.

