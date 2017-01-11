Andrew Wiggins is front and center for adidas Athletics and Reigning Champ‘s newest collab. Reigning Champ’s based in Wiggins’ native Canada. The tracksuits in this “Made in Canada” pack are made with Reigning Champ’s signature Heavyweight Terry fabric and feature subtle 3-stripe branding on the jacket sleeves and pant legs.

The pack is handcrafted by Reigning Champ at their Vancouver factory, from custom Canadian-made fabric. It releases on January 12 at adidas.com, Reigning Champ, adidas stores, Reigning Champ stores in Toronto and Vancouver and select Foot Locker stores in North America.