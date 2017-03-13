adidas Dame 3 Legacy

Damian Lillard’s spent his career preaching that hard work can take you anywhere. We’ve talked to him about it, talked to others about it and seen him talk to kids about it. He’s leaving a legacy that’s extending beyond basketball and that’s the inspiration behind his newest Dame 3.

He’s rapped about going back to the neighborhood to teach a kid to throw a spiral and coming back just to save his peers. The “Legacy” Dame 3s, an extension of those lyrics, feature an all white upper and gum sole.

These go on sale on March 17, for $115 on adidas.com.