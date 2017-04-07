“Because I was one of the youngest in our neighborhood growing up, I was smaller than everybody and I was playing against kids older and bigger than me,” Damian Lillard says, via press release. “It made me better, it made me tougher. That’s always how it was and something I carry with me today.”

That mentality inspires the adidas Dame 3 “By Any Means.” The new colorway has black and blue detailing with dark gray accents. No matter how many bumps and bruises Lillard gets, he’s still going to rise above.

The adidas Dame 3 “By Any Means” is available now for $115.