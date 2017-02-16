adidas Dame 3 Wasatch Front

In May of 2015, three years after being drafted by the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard fulfilled a promise to his mother and himself and graduated from college. The Dame 3 “Wasatch Front” pays tribute to this achievement and represents Damian’s most trying and triumphant moments as a player and a man.

On the track “Wasatch Front,” Dame D.O.L.L.A. takes us on his journey from Oakland to Ogden, Utah as he started his college career at Weber State University.

“Reminiscing on the days I ain’t know what was ahead / What I gotta do to make sho the family fed / Staring at the ceiling struggling to go to bed / Tryna pass class split the needle with a thread”

The newest Dame 3 has a dark gray upper with white BOUNCE cushioning, light gray accents and a purple sockliner and matching three stripes displayed on the outsole. The colorway is named for the mountain range bordering Ogden that rises to create the Wasatch Front, a stretch of land that spans across cities in north-central Utah.

These drop on February 17, for $115 on adidas.com.