For the second time, adidas and James Harden are showing the love to the ASU Sun Devils. With next weekend’s “Fear the Fork” release, the Three Stripes is bringing Tempe another sneaker.

The “Fear the Fork” has a black knit upper and gold across the toe, laces, three stripes and Harden Mark to reflect the desert sun and pay tribute to the gold in ASU’s uniforms.

“I decided to go to ASU, do my own thing and it was all work from there,” Harden said via press release. “That was the beginning of who I am as a man. I could’ve left school after my freshman year, but I felt like I wasn’t mature yet and had more growing up to do. Arizona State helped me, and I got to show my love and how much they mean to me.”

These release on March 4, for $140 on adidas.com.

Photos courtesy of adidas