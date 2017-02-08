James Harden has been on a season-long tear, ripping up the League to the tune of 29 points, 8 rebounds and an NBA-best 11.4 dimes each and every night. He’s playing with his foot on the gas pedal and the Three Stripes have noticed.

The “No Brakes” Vol. 1 features various hues of gray across a knit upper, orange laces and sharp purple contrasts. Gray detailing is added to the heel’s three stripes and leather toe, while gradient treatment fades from purple to orange along the outsole. “No Brakes” is printed on the left sockliner.

These drop on February 10, for $140 at adidas.com. And look for the Beard to lace these up at this year’s All-Star Game.

Photos courtesy of adidas