Both the Nike Air Max 1 and Air Jordan III were designed by Tinker Hatfield as high performance sneakers for running and basketball. The Air Max 1 quickly became a legendary shoe and atmos put their own spin on the silhouette in 2007. They put the Air Jordan III’s iconic elephant print onto a basic black and white, suede and leather upper set off by a jade Swoosh. Last year it was selected on Air Max Day as the design most people wanted to see return.

Also releasing with the Air Max is the Air Jordan III in the same colorway. The III comes dressed in Nike’s iconic Safari print for the first time — a tribute to both the 1987 Nike Air Safari (one fourth of the ground-breaking “Air Pack”), and atmos’ 2002 gum-soled Air Max 1 design.

The atmos Air Jordan Air Max Pack releases March 18 at select retailers globally. The Nike Air Max 1 atmos “Elephant” is available on Nike+ SNKRS and selected Global retailers starting March 18.

Photos courtesy of Nike