When Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan V, he took inspiration from fighter jets. In his eyes, Michael’s aerial assaults were similar to the way that jets did their damage during battles. The famous midsole of the V even has the teeth of fighter jets.

But Jordan Brand did away with most of the original Hatfield design for the newest V. They replaced the mesh nets on the side of the silhouette with woven leather detailing. The rest of the shoe features hits of premium leather as well.

These release on April 27, for $400 on Nike.com.

