Back in the day, Nike didn’t really pump out PEs. Mike wasn’t lacing up new colorways every other game and he wasn’t wearing a ton of white sneakers. But had he been part of the PE explosion, he would’ve been rocking these new “Alternate ’91” joints. Leather upper with Phylon midsole and a visible Air-Sole unit that gets finished off with a translucent outsole.

These drop on March 11, for $190 on Nike.com.