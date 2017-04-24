As part of their Summer 2017 collection, Jordan Brand’s bringing out a pair of Air Jordan VIIs. They get the “University Blue” treatment, as a nod to the reign of the University of North Carolina, the Jumpman’s alma mater.

With UNC cutting down the nets at this year’s NCAA Tournament, Tar Heel pride’s flowing at the moment, making this the perfect time to bring back this colorway for the first time since 2010.

These release on April 29, for $190 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike